  • Police: Man steals snakes, iguanas from Westmoreland Co. pet store

    WEST NEWTON, Pa. - A man is accused of stealing several animals and more from a pet store in Westmoreland County.

    Police said Bobby Crosby, Jr., stole a 6-foot sun tiger python snake, two green iguanas and a 2-foot Colombian boa, along with other items and $75 in cash from Riverside Pets.

