  • Robinson mall closes early after power outage affects area

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A power outage forced a mall to close early Friday night.

    The lights in the Mall at Robinson flickered around 7:15 p.m., according to witnesses, and then went out completely before backup generators kicked on.

    Just before 8 p.m., the mall said it was closing early because of a power outage.

    An officer at the scene told Channel 11 that two transformers in the area blew, knocking out the power.

