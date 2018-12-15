Robinson mall closes early after power outage affects area

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A power outage forced a mall to close early Friday night.
The lights in the Mall at Robinson flickered around 7:15 p.m., according to witnesses, and then went out completely before backup generators kicked on.
Just before 8 p.m., the mall said it was closing early because of a power outage.
An officer at the scene told Channel 11 that two transformers in the area blew, knocking out the power.
