ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. - Police have identified the man suspected in a rash of burglaries in Rochester Borough.
Guns, cash and jewelry have been taken in the burglaries, which have occurred over the past week, according to a post Monday night on the Rochester Borough Police Department’s Facebook page.
Related Headlines
The burglaries are believed to have occurred during early afternoon hours.
Residents of the borough are being asked to make sure doors and windows are locked before leaving their homes.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Surveillance video from one of the burglaries shows a man police are calling a “strong suspect.” He has not yet been identified, but police are warning people not to confront him if he's seen because he might be armed.
Police said they made an arrest just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, but the identity of the man has not been released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Boy sells popcorn to raise money for his grandfather's medical expenses
- VIDEO: Bats being wiped out in PA causing more bugs in your backyard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}