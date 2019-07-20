  • Rodriguez gives up his first run in ages, but it's a crusher

    By: John Perrotto

    PITTSBURGH -

    Richard Rodriguez hadn’t been scored on in seven weeks. However, he picked a bad time to have that streak end.

    Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the seventh inning off Rodriguez broke a 1-1 tie and the Phillies went to beat the Pirates 6-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at PNC Park.

    The rough start to the second half continues for the Pirates (45-51) as they have lost six of seven games since the All-Star break. The Pirates are now seven games behind the first-place Cubs in the National League Central, losing 4 ½ games in the standings in a week.

