  • Fire breaks out at Century III Mall

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at Century III Mall

    The fire broke out in the maintenance garage area of the mall just after 10 a.m. 

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Workers at JCPenney were briefly evacuated as a precaution. JCPenney is the only store remaining at the mall. 

    In February, the mall was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by West Mifflin Code Enforcement due to a water and fire suppression system issue inside. 

    No one was hurt.  The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. 

    Here's a timeline of recent events at Century III Malll: 

    April 18, 2019: Lawyers discuss redevelopment plans

    February 18, 2019: Century III Mall tenants given notice to vacate

    February 12, 2019: Mayor says mall has not been sold despite developer statements

    February 2, 2019: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement

    September 2018: Sheriff's sale for Century III Mall delayed again

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories