WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at Century III Mall.
The fire broke out in the maintenance garage area of the mall just after 10 a.m.
Workers at JCPenney were briefly evacuated as a precaution. JCPenney is the only store remaining at the mall.
Fire crews responding to incident at Century III Mall. No visible smoke or flames. Working to get you info. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/FzTwcC585R— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 19, 2019
In February, the mall was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by West Mifflin Code Enforcement due to a water and fire suppression system issue inside.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
Here's a timeline of recent events at Century III Malll:
April 18, 2019: Lawyers discuss redevelopment plans
February 18, 2019: Century III Mall tenants given notice to vacate
February 12, 2019: Mayor says mall has not been sold despite developer statements
February 2, 2019: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement
September 2018: Sheriff's sale for Century III Mall delayed again
