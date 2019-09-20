PITTSBURGH - A former New Castle police officer was indicted on a federal civil rights violation stemming from a violent arrest in May 2018.
A grand jury indicted Ronald Williams on Friday.
The video doesn't show the entire incident, but it does show Williams slamming Perry Lawry's head on a floor several times inside a home on East Washington Street.
The video of the arrest was shared on Facebook more than 90,000 times.
