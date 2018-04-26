  • Teen who recorded viral video of controversial arrest speaks out

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - The teenager who recorded a now-viral video of a controversial arrest in New Castle is breaking his silence.

    The police officer in the video is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation after the video showing officers trying to detain a man was shared on Facebook more than 90,000 times.

    The video doesn’t show the entire incident, but it does show Officer Ron Williams slamming Perry Lawry's head on a floor several times inside an East Washington Street house.

    "Obviously anytime there's a video of officers involved in an arrest like that, we want to make sure our policies and procedures were followed and if they weren't, officers will be held accountable," said Bob Salem, chief of New Castle police.

