The New Castle Police Department fired an officer after they say he used an unnecessary amount of force during a recent arrest.
A video of the arrest has been viewed more than 20,000 times on Facebook.
Erin Clarke talked with the family to get their reaction to the firing, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Pack of vicious dogs running wild attacks, kills woman
- Driver trapped after car goes into creek
- VIDEO: ‘Explosive Eruption' at Volcano in Hawaii
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}