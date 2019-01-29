Roommate revenge: Man accused of stealing laxatives arrested

Police said they have arrested a Tampa Bay area man for stealing what he thought were pain killers.
Peter Emery Jr., 60, is in the Pinellas County Jail after his roommate caught him on camera stealing his pills.
Video from a hidden camera landed Emery in jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The video shows Emery opening his roommate's locked pill box and helping himself.
Roommate Jayme Ream bought a camera and a bottle of laxatives Monday night, as part of a plan to catch the suspect.
"I transferred the pain pills and moved the pain pills out and put the Ex-Lax in the other bottle and put it in there for him to get," Ream says.
The plan did not end as Ream planned; Emery figured out that the pills were laxatives and threw them away, police said.
Police said what Ream did was not illegal.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}