  • Revised plans for Ross Park Mall redevelopment approved Monday night

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Developers were successful after trying again to turn the former Sears at Ross Park Mall into an entertainment complex with a movie theater, a fitness center and new shops.

    The proposal hit a snag last month after Ross Township commissioners voiced safety concerns.

    The Simon Property Group submitted revised plans for the mall on Monday night, where they were approved by a unanimous vote.

