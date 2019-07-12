ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Armstrong County, officials said.
The crash happened on Route 66 between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Grant Street in Leechburg Borough. That stretch of road was closed in both directions for a period of time, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Armstrong County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Ronald Mego, 55, of Leechburg was killed when his motorcycle went off the road before hitting a utility pole and fire hydrant.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}