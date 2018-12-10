SHALER, Pa. - UPDATE 2:15 p.m. - Route 8 has reopened.
Police said there will be delays on intersecting roads and on Mount Royal Boulevard for a short time as traffic begins to move.
The fire was contained to a small area of the building and is out, according to police.
It does not appear to be suspicious, police said.
No injuries were reported.
A portion of Route 8 in Shaler Township is closed due to a reported structure fire at Kellman Bottles, which is the former Glenshaw Glass Plant, according to police.
The road is closed between Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.
