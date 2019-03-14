  • Route 837 reopens after landslide in Union Township

    UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide that closed Route 837 in both directions in Union Township has been cleared.

    The landslide happened Wednesday afternoon, forcing Route 837’s closure in the area of Coal Bluff Road, according to emergency dispatchers.

    By 8 a.m. Thursday, the landslide had been cleared and Route 837 was open to traffic.

