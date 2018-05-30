  • Routine check leads parole officer to find 80-plus bricks of heroin

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A parole officer's routine check at a McKeesport home led to a big find.

    According to police, 81 bricks of heroin were found inside the Versailles Avenue home.

    Mark Schofield Jr. is on parole for drug crimes and eluding police and, when his probation officer stopped to do a curfew check, she allegedly found the heroin, $14,000 dollars in cash and a gun. 

    While police were going through the house, Mark Schofield Sr. showed up, which prompted his son to allegedly cry out, "Dad, take the hit. You can get bail. I cannot. I'll be gone."

    Police charged both father and son with felony counts of criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to deliver.

