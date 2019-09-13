WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Rumors of a possible shooting at a Friday night football game have been determined to be unfounded, the West Mifflin Police department said.
“There appears to have been a miscommunication relative to recent events in other districts and precautions needed in our own,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Earlier in the day, the department said it was investigating the rumors and there would be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night Friday.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
While the rumors have been deemed unfounded, police said they are still planning a presence at the game.
Anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911, police dispatch at 412-461-3125 or reach out to a police officer immediately.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Eddie Money, singer and songwriter, dies at 70
- Sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play in first game as New England Patriot despite rape allegation
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}