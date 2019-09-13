  • Rumors of shooting at football game unfounded, West Mifflin police say

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Rumors of a possible shooting at a Friday night football game have been determined to be unfounded, the West Mifflin Police department said.

    “There appears to have been a miscommunication relative to recent events in other districts and precautions needed in our own,” the department said in a Facebook post.

    Earlier in the day, the department said it was investigating the rumors and there would be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night Friday.

    While the rumors have been deemed unfounded, police said they are still planning a presence at the game.

    Anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911, police dispatch at 412-461-3125 or reach out to a police officer immediately.

