Sale of rare penny could make someone a millionaire

A penny is only worth 1 cent, but not one found in Massachusetts in 1947.
Fewer than 20 of the rare 1943 Lincoln pennies were ever made because of an error.
In 1943, during World War Two, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses.
A handful of the coins were mistakenly pressed with copper.
Don Lutes Jr. discovered one of the rare pennies in his change from his Massachusetts High School lunch back in 1947.
He kept it in his collection since then, and he died in September.
The penny is now up for auction.
As of Wednesday morning, the current bid was at $120,000.
The auction for the rare coin is slated to end on Thursday.
A similar penny sold for $1.7 million dollars in 2010.
