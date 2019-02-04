Sapporo Snow Festival underway in Japan

Snow might not be lingering in Pittsburgh, but on the other side of the planet, it's a different story.
The Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off Monday in Japan.
Crowds braved the cold on the first day of the festival to enjoy the 194 snow and ice sculptures about town.
Sculptures are distributed across three venues including Odori Park.
The festival is one of Japan's highest-profile winter events.
This is the 70th time the event has been held since it got its start in 1950.
The theme of the Odori Park venue in front of Sapporo Television Broadcasting was music enjoyment.
This year, crowds will take in works like a sculpture of the virtual reality singer and character Hatsune Miku.
The festival will run through Feb. 11.
