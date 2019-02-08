PLUM, Pa. - A Plum School Board member has resigned after a post he shared on Facebook drew criticism from residents and the NAACP.
Brian Wisniewski said he unintentionally shared a post about Muslim people to his personal Facebook page.
On Thursday, Kenneth L. Houston with the NAACP Allegheny East told Channel 11 he doesn't believe the explanation went far enough.
"That kind of language and rhetoric has no place anywhere for anyone," he said. "You are an elected school official. you serve a multitude of different cultures in you school district."
In Wisniewski's resignation letter Friday, he apologized for the post and submitted his resignation.
"I feel it is in everyone’s best interests to refocus on the education and safety of our students and mending the divide within the community. It is my hope that my resignation will help lead to that end," he said.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca will have a live report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m
