  • Local school board member facing backlash over anti-Muslim Facebook post

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A local school board member is facing backlash over an anti-Muslin Facebook post.

    He shared a post from an account that shows a man with a gun standing in front of an American Flag.

    The text reads, “Does it worry anybody that we have three devout Muslims in Congress who have unlimited access to our top secret government documents?” 

