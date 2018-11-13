MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 2:54 p.m. - The district notified parents that school will be in session on Wednesday.
The North Allegheny School District announced that Peebles Elementary School has canceled classes for Tuesday due to a broken hot water tank.
All after-school programs at the school are canceled as well.
All other schools within the North Allegheny School District will operate on a normal schedule.
The district said they will monitor the situation and will inform families of the plan for Wednesday as soon as possible.
