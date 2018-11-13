  • School in session for Peebles Elementary School students Wednesday

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 2:54 p.m. - The district notified parents that school will be in session on Wednesday.

    The North Allegheny School District announced that Peebles Elementary School has canceled classes for Tuesday due to a broken hot water tank.

    All after-school programs at the school are canceled as well. 

    All other schools within the North Allegheny School District will operate on a normal schedule. 

    The district said they will monitor the situation and will inform families of the plan for Wednesday as soon as possible. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories