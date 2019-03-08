MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Local school districts are beefing up security thanks to state grants.
The Pennsylvania School Safety Committee gave $25,000 grants to nearly 500 school districts statewide last year.
The money was allocated to be used for security.
Friday, Gateway School District showed Channel 11 the metal detectors the school board purchased with the grant.
The significant steps the district has taken to upgrade security and why more money for security is expected to come by next month ONLY ON Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Bills general manager says no deal for Antonio Brown
- Officers could seek charges against Allegheny Co. official following hotel incident, police say
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}