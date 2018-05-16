0 School stress might contribute to suicidal thoughts among young people, study says

Stress from school might play a role in increasing suicidal thoughts and attempts among children and teenagers, a study suggests.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University said the rates of young people hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and attempts have doubled since 2008, and the number seems to spike in the fall.

“Late September to early October we started to see an increase of suicidal teenagers, and we think that that correlates with the onset of school and was really shown to be nationwide,” Dr. Greg Plemmons, of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, told NBC News.

However, it's unclear whether the spike in hospitalizations is because of school stress or teachers paying attention and referring children for help.

Experts suggest that until more is known, schools should teach students how to manage and cope with stress.

“In addition to reading, writing and arithmetic, we also need to be training our students in resilience,” Dr. Redford Williams, Duke University, told NBC News.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said doctors should routinely screen children over age 12 for depression -- warning signs of which include changes in appetite, sleep problems and a lack of interest in friends.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (CLICK HERE or call 1-800-273-8255) are available.

