PITTSBURGH - The Sports and Exhibition Authority announced Monday that controller Sharon J. Mink had been terminated, according to WESA.
The SEA — which oversees PNC Park, Heinz Field, PPG Paints Arena, the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and several parking garages — had placed Mink on administrative leave last month, according to a report by WESA. The move came after the Allegheny County District Attorney's office filed criminal charges against Mink, claiming that she forged checks and misappropriated funds in her last job at commercial insurance firm Research Underwriters.
