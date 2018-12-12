The search is on for three people missing in a West Virginia coal mine.
Rescue workers were initially looking for four people, but one emerged.
The state office of miner's health, safety, and training said it began assisting the Raleigh County sheriff's office in the search on Sunday after an ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.
The one who managed to escape told rescue workers the others were in a pocket of good air, but it's about 1,000 feet deeper than rescuers have gone so far.
A West Virginia National Guard team is assisting in the search.
