    LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County judge has ruled search warrants in the investigation of a missing Latrobe woman will remain sealed, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    Cassandra Gross hasn't been seen since April 2018.

    A judge ruled documents relating to the search for evidence will stay sealed for at least another month.

    Her estranged boyfriend, Thomas Stanko, was named a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged in her disappearance.

    He's in jail on unrelated charges.

    Family and friends led a final search over the weekend for Gross' body in Unity Cemetery, but didn't find anything.

