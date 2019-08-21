LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County judge has ruled search warrants in the investigation of a missing Latrobe woman will remain sealed, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
Cassandra Gross hasn't been seen since April 2018.
Related Headlines
A judge ruled documents relating to the search for evidence will stay sealed for at least another month.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Her estranged boyfriend, Thomas Stanko, was named a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged in her disappearance.
He's in jail on unrelated charges.
Family and friends led a final search over the weekend for Gross' body in Unity Cemetery, but didn't find anything.
TRENDING NOW:
- Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Bungee cord snaps on slingshot ride at Florida adventure park
- VIDEO: Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}