SWAT units shoot man barricaded in Lower Burrell home, accused of shooting at officers

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Westmoreland County detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lower Burrell on Saturday.

According to the Lower Burrell Police Department, officers were called to Rodgers Drive around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man shooting into a nearby home.

Officers tactically approached the suspect’s home, and he reportedly went out and began yelling at officers, saying things like “just shoot me,” police say.

SWAT units responded to create a perimeter and barricade the home. At the same time, an arrest and search warrant were granted for the suspect and home.

Negotiators tried to talk with the man, but police say he would not cooperate.

SWAT units deployed “additional measures” to get the man to come out, police say. The man reportedly shot multiple times at the units, who returned fire and hit the man.

He was taken into custody, and a medical helicopter took him to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

No officers were injured.

