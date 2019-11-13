MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Police have uncovered another victim taken advantage of by a couple accused of stealing identities to pay for their own expenses.
Joseph Naill and his wife, Rachel, were charged in October with stealing $12,000 from a Wexford man's retirement account.
Nearly a month later, a McCandless woman went to police after she found out someone had taken out a $500 loan in her name. Her husband told Channel 11 she discovered the fraud when her credit score took a major dip.
At first, it was thought to be an isolated case, but the stolen money trail led police to the previous case in Ohio Township.
Investigators said a search warrant on the couple's home produced two debit cards with the victim's name and "a stack of blank credit cards and blank checks."
Police have not been able to rule out the potential of even more victims of this couple who have yet to come forward.
