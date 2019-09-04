  • See where Pittsburgh falls for cost of living among major metros

    By: Ethan Lott

    PITTSBURGH - Move.org looked at the 75 largest metropolitan areas in the county and ranked them by cost of living.

    For the ranking, cost of living included rent for a one-bedroom apartment, utilities, internet service, gasoline and food (groceries plus an occasional restaurant meal). Among the largest cities, 25 had cost of livings below $1,700 and 34 had cost of livings above $2,000. Seven were above $3,000 and 14 topped $2,500.

    To see the ranking, read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

