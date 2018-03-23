0 Senate leader proposes new anti-hazing law after Penn State students death

Universities across the country are struggling with what has become an epidemic.

The parents of this Pennsylvania college student Tim Piazza want his death to create permanent change across the country.

Members of his Penn State fraternity faced charges in his death today and as that was happening Piazza's parents stood outside to make their own announcement.

“No more college students should die, just for wanting to join an organization,” said Tim Piazza’s father Jim Piazza.

Channeling their pain into change, the parents of timothy piazza joined senate majority leader Jake Corman in proposing a new anti-hazing law.

It came during a break in testimony against the 11 Penn State frat brothers accused in Piazza's death.

Senator Jake Corman wants to make severe hazing a felony.

It would require schools to have policies and reporting procedures in place, and would require schools to make violations public. It would also make it possible to confiscate fraternity houses where hazing occurs.

“If were me, I’d probably would have crawled into my bed, pulled up the covers and stayed there. But because of their courage, we're here to make sure this never happens again,” said Corman.

Just last month, a university of Pittsburgh sorority was put on suspension for alleged hazing.

Corman and the Piazza's say, if passed, this law would become a model for other states.

“Had this law been in place before, I’d like to think we would not be here today,” said Jim Piazza.

Corman is looking for action of the bill on Tuesday and hopes it will move through the senate in April.

