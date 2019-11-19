  • Man who confessed to killing Bethel Park woman in Las Vegas denied bond

    PITTSBURGH - John Chapman, the man behind bars on multiple charges related to the kidnapping of a Bethel Park woman, was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday morning.   

    >>RELATED STORY: Who is John Chapman: Man who told police he left local woman to die in Vegas desert

    Chapman, 39, has been in jail since Friday, charged with kidnapping Jaime Feden, 33, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.  He confessed to murdering her in Las Vegas.

    Police said Chapman confessed to driving Feden to Las Vegas sometime around Sept. 25, suffocating her and leaving her to die.

    Police in Las Vegas found a body, but it has not yet been identified.   

    Chapman has not been charged with Feden's murder.  

