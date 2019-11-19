PITTSBURGH - John Chapman, the man behind bars on multiple charges related to the kidnapping of a Bethel Park woman, was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday morning.
NEW: bond is denied for John Chapman. His defense attorney argued he should either be let out on bail or his prelim be moved up. DA called him a flight risk & Judge Manning denied bond @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) November 19, 2019
>>RELATED STORY: Who is John Chapman: Man who told police he left local woman to die in Vegas desert
Chapman, 39, has been in jail since Friday, charged with kidnapping Jaime Feden, 33, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15. He confessed to murdering her in Las Vegas.
Police said Chapman confessed to driving Feden to Las Vegas sometime around Sept. 25, suffocating her and leaving her to die.
Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
Police in Las Vegas found a body, but it has not yet been identified.
>>RELATED STORY: Positively identifying remains from Nevada desert could take weeks in missing Jaime Feden case
Chapman has not been charged with Feden's murder.
