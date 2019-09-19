PITTSBURGH - A “serial bank robber” for whom police issued two arrest warrants was shot and killed Wednesday night as he threatened a woman with a knife in Wilkinsburg, investigators said.
Shawn Stevens, 49, was on parole for a previous bank robbery when he robbed two more banks this month in Pittsburgh, and a third Wednesday afternoon.
The robberies happened in Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and Edgewood, police said.
When authorities searched an apartment in Wilkinsburg Wednesday night, they found Stevens, who was shot and killed as he threatened a woman with a knife, investigators said.
