Seven Springs ready to open on 'White Friday'

CHAMPION, Pa. - Not into shopping on Black Friday? You could go skiing instead.
Seven Springs is re-naming the popular holiday and calling the day after Thanksgiving White Friday because the slopes will be open.
Snow started to cover the grass earlier this morning and with snow-making in full swing, some areas have piles of snow more than 10 feet hit, according to a release by Seven Springs.
The Seven Springs slopes will be open:
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov 23
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 25
Western Pennsylvania’s other ski resorts have not yet announced opening dates.
