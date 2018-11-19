  • Seven Springs ready to open on 'White Friday'

    CHAMPION, Pa. - Not into shopping on Black Friday? You could go skiing instead.

    Seven Springs is re-naming the popular holiday and calling the day after Thanksgiving White Friday because the slopes will be open.

    Snow started to cover the grass earlier this morning and with snow-making in full swing, some areas have piles of snow more than 10 feet hit, according to a release by Seven Springs.

    The Seven Springs slopes will be open:
    9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov 23
    9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24
    9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 25

    Western Pennsylvania’s other ski resorts have not yet announced opening dates.

