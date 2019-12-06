PITTSBURGH - A driver left a path of damage Thursday night on a street in the Mount Washington section of Pittsburgh.
At least three cars were hit on Boggs Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
One of the cars was knocked onto the sidewalk.
One person was hurt, according to investigators.
We’re working to learn more about what happened and the condition of the person hurt for Channel 11 Morning News.
