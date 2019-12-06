NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Police just took a person into custody after there was a report of shots fired from a car along Route 22 in North Fayette, sources tell Channel 11.
According to the Attorney General's office, undercover agents and local police saw the person during a child predator investigation and began following him.
Sources said police started chasing the car and it was stopped near the Hankey Farms Exit, where a person was taken into custody. That person has not been identified at this point.
The incident caused traffic to back up for miles. No one was injured.
There was another huge police presence near the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township. Police confirmed both of these scenes were related.
Below is the statement from the Attorney General's Office regarding the incident:
"Today, during an undercover child predator investigation, our agents and local police were involved in a confrontation with a suspect where shots were fired. There were no injuries to law enforcement or to the suspect. The suspect has been apprehended. This is an ongoing investigation."
