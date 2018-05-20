  • Several people injured in crash on Parkway North

    Updated:

    Several people were taken to hospitals after a crash on the Parkway North early Sunday. 

    The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Camp Horne Road exit in the northbound lanes, according to police.

    Channel 11 is hearing several cars were involved and possibly a motorcycle.

    State police are handling the investigation into what caused the crash.

