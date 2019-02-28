ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Police in Lawrence County say a Megans law offender has re-offended.
Ellwood city police say Scott Brown placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a friends house to capture a two-year-old bathing with her mother.
The camera was made to look like a phone charger.
