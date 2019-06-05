SHALER, Pa. - A Shaler teacher is getting recognition for being kind, and thoughtful.
According to a tweet from the assistant superintendent, a Burchfield Elementary student lost their tooth during lunch on Tuesday, then misplaced it.
The teacher, Mrs. Roth, decided to write a letter to the Tooth Fairy for the student.
"If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to me at any time," the letter reads."
Today one of our children @BurchfieldSASD lost their tooth during lunch and it tragically got misplaced! Knowing how important this was, one of our caring teachers took the opportunity to author a letter to our friend the Tooth Fairy!🧚♀️ Check out the work of this caring teacher! pic.twitter.com/KUtJGS8AID— 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗘. 𝗢’𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 (@oblackb) June 4, 2019
