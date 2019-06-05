  • Shaler teacher writes letter to Tooth Fairy when student misplaces lost tooth at school

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - A Shaler teacher is getting recognition for being kind, and thoughtful.

    According to a tweet from the assistant superintendent, a Burchfield Elementary student lost their tooth during lunch on Tuesday, then misplaced it.

    The teacher, Mrs. Roth, decided to write a letter to the Tooth Fairy for the student.

    "If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to me at any time," the letter reads."

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories