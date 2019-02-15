St. Patrick's Day is more than a month away, but McDonald’s is ready with the release of its popular Shamrock Shake.
“The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back!,” McDonald’s tweeted Wednesday.
The minty milkshakes will be available for a limited time at participating locations.
McDonald’s tweeted that you can find availability near you using the fast-food chain’s app.
The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019
