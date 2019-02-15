  • Shamrock Shakes back at McDonald's ahead of St. Patrick's Day

    St. Patrick's Day is more than a month away, but McDonald’s is ready with the release of its popular Shamrock Shake.

    “The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back!,” McDonald’s tweeted Wednesday.

    The minty milkshakes will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

    McDonald’s tweeted that you can find availability near you using the fast-food chain’s app.

