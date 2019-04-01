  • Family unable to withdraw GoFundMe donations following firefighter's death

    Updated:

    UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The family of a 17-year-old Laurel Highlands student firefighter killed in a car accident last month is thankful for their community —  which raised $10,000 in memory of Shawn Coleman.

    They say they haven’t received a dime though, and are frustrated with Go Fund Me.  

    Shawn’s family told Cara Sapida one of the hardest parts is Go Fund Me keeps telling them they have to withdraw it by a certain day or the money will be refunded — but they cannot withdraw it.

    And that the hardest part is dealing with it during their time of need.

    Cara is working to get them some answers , and sharing their son’s story tonight at 5:45 on WPXI-TV Pittsburgh.

