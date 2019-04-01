UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The family of a 17-year-old Laurel Highlands student firefighter killed in a car accident last month is thankful for their community — which raised $10,000 in memory of Shawn Coleman.
They say they haven’t received a dime though, and are frustrated with Go Fund Me.
Shawn’s family told Cara Sapida one of the hardest parts is Go Fund Me keeps telling them they have to withdraw it by a certain day or the money will be refunded — but they cannot withdraw it.
And that the hardest part is dealing with it during their time of need.
Cara is working to get them some answers , and sharing their son’s story tonight at 5:45 on WPXI-TV Pittsburgh.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6-year-old dies after sudden heart attack on baseball field
- Explosions heard, homes evacuated as flames light up neighborhood
- Hit-and-run driver slams into 9-year-old girl in front yard
- VIDEO: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot, killed in Los Angeles; two others wounded
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}