PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shots fired and body found situation on Faulkner Street.
Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to multiple rounds of gunfire in the 1200 block of Faulkner at about 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead outside a home. He was officially pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to officers, there are no arrests at this time.
