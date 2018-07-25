Sheriff's clerk faces federal charges for allegedly helping suspects

A federal grand jury charged an Allegheny County Sheriff’s clerk this week with giving information to suspects to help them avoid capture by law enforcement.
Erika Romanowski also allegedly lied to FBI agents interviewing her about those leaks, according to court documents.
Erika Romanowski also allegedly lied to FBI agents interviewing her about those leaks, according to court documents.
