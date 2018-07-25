  • Sheriff's clerk faces federal charges for allegedly helping suspects

    Updated:

    A federal grand jury charged an Allegheny County Sheriff’s clerk this week with giving information to suspects to help them avoid capture by law enforcement.

    Erika Romanowski also allegedly lied to FBI agents interviewing her about those leaks, according to court documents.

    Damany Lewis will have more on those charges, and is talking to sheriff’s officials, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories