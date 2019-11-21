PITTSBURGH - A new tool that uses smartphones to help locate a shooter has been developed by researchers at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University.
The system works to determine a shooter’s location based on video recordings from as few as three smartphones. It’s called Video Event Reconstruction and Analysis (VERA).
We’re learning more about how VERA works -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
A demonstration of the tool used three video recordings from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. It correctly estimated the shooter’s location in the north wing of the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to CMU.
VERA won’t replace gunshot detection systems such as ShotSpotter, which is used in Pittsburgh, but it could be useful in places where similar systems are not set up.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old girl
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Former altar boys suing Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh over alleged sexual abuse by priest
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}