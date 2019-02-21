Neighbors worried about grocery store's closure just 5 years after it opened

PITTSBURGH - A grocery store that served a critical need in the City of Pittsburgh is shutting down, leaving residents of the neighborhood in the middle of a food dessert.
It's only been five years since the Shop 'N Save in the Hill District opened, but financial problems are now forcing it to close.
“It’s going to put people out of the way, and they will have to find another Shop ‘n Save, and where that is, I don’t know," Julien Simpson said.
Now, people who live in the area will have to cross over the Mon River to the South Side to visit the closest grocery store.
In addition, the Dollar Bank branch inside the grocery story will also close. This puts yet another burden on people who live nearby.
"They’re saying, 'Oh, we’re going to transfer you downtown.' There’s no parking downtown. I can’t pay to go drop my money," Simpson said.
Channel 11 spoke to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto about the closing. He said it's just not generating enough money.
The Hill House, which owns the property where Shop 'N Save sits, is facing its own financial trouble.
“We have been in discussions with another operator about taking over that space. We are going to work and maintain to keep a grocery store in the Hill District," Peduto said.
The Hill House has not yet responded to questions from Channel 11 about the issue.
