  • Shots fired near Downtown bus stop; gun located nearby

    There is a large police presence in downtown Pittsburgh after reports of shots fired.

    No one was reported to be injured, and no one was arrested, according to police. 

    According to investigators, police gathered at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Wood Street around 5 p.m. Police said three people began firing at that corner -- one person pulled a gun and fired two shots.  

    Police said there was no property damage and the gun was recovered in a nearby garbage can. 

    Everyone involved fled on foot, police said. 

