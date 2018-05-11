There is a large police presence in downtown Pittsburgh after reports of shots fired.
No one was reported to be injured, and no one was arrested, according to police.
BREAKING: Fight leads to shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. Police found the gun in a garbage can, watch Ch. 11 right now for more info. pic.twitter.com/ye7aCOdRfY— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 11, 2018
According to investigators, police gathered at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Wood Street around 5 p.m. Police said three people began firing at that corner -- one person pulled a gun and fired two shots.
Police said there was no property damage and the gun was recovered in a nearby garbage can.
Everyone involved fled on foot, police said.
