  • Showers, chance of thunderstorms Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sunday evening will be dry and turn cooler overnight.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Related Headlines

    An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next workweek with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Clouds will increase Monday and south winds will turn tempatures milder. 

    Showers will arrive towards Monday evening. Some storms can be strong.

    Temperatures will be near the low 80s by mid-week.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories