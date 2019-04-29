PITTSBURGH - Sunday evening will be dry and turn cooler overnight.
Related Headlines
An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next workweek with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Clouds will increase Monday and south winds will turn tempatures milder.
Showers will arrive towards Monday evening. Some storms can be strong.
Temperatures will be near the low 80s by mid-week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}