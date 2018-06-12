  • Skyrocketing sewage bills force homeowners to make drastic changes

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Sewage bills are skyrocketing in Penn Hills, so much that some people are planning to take drastic measures to escape them.

    Some customers told Channel 11 they're paying around $300 a month or more.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., we're finding out why the sewage bills are so high.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Skyrocketing sewage bills force homeowners to make drastic changes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys home in the process of being renovated

  • Headline Goes Here

    15-year-old to be charged as adult in shooting at Clairton Pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    President, vice president of Pittsburgh teachers union arrested at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    County leaders pushing for federal funding for landslide cleanup