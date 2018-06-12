Skyrocketing sewage bills force homeowners to make drastic changes

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Sewage bills are skyrocketing in Penn Hills, so much that some people are planning to take drastic measures to escape them.
Some customers told Channel 11 they're paying around $300 a month or more.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., we're finding out why the sewage bills are so high.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photo of boy comforting dying sister shows pain families of cancer go through
- Homes in danger of collapsing after landslide to be demolished
- Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough
- RAW VIDEO: Truck crashes into doughnut shop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}