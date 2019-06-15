  • Smallman Street back open following nearly monthlong closure due to water main break

    PITTSBURGH - Smallman Street in the Strip District is back open following a water main break last month.

    The break occurred in a 36-inch line on Smallman Street at 15th Street on May 21. 

    The street remained closed between 14th and 17th streets while crews made repairs.

