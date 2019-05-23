PITTSBURGH - Crews are still working on Smallman Street in the Strip District days after a water main break turned the road into a river, leaving some drivers stranded and forcing businesses to close.
While the water receded by Wednesday morning, several blocks of Smallman Street remained closed while repairs are made. As of 8:30 a.m., the closure was reduced to between 14th and 17th streets.
Officials said the break occurred in a 36-inch line on Smallman Street at 15th Street Tuesday evening.
BREAKING: Massive water main break in the strip district, this is right across from Lidia’s restaurant. pic.twitter.com/bN5gcDDWs0— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 21, 2019
A Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesperson said water service to 12 buildings was impacted at one point. Service has since been restored.
On Tuesday night, Waterfront Place was among the areas that flooded. Some vehicles were left stranded, and several restaurants -- including Lidia's and Gaucho -- had to close because there was no water service.
PWSA said the new 36-inch pipe will be delivered to crews Friday for repairs.
VIEW FROM ABOVE.... Snapped this from the 16th Street Bridge. Work on Smallman water main break continues. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LAHxbovSyQ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 22, 2019
Since the break, PWSA said 120 truckloads of debris have been removed from the site as crews have been working nearly
