Snow removal equipment catches fire at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH - Snow removal equipment caught fire at Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was extinguished quickly by the airport fire department, according to officials. It did not impact any air traffic because no planes were in that general area.
No one was injured.
