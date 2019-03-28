Social media posts could impact social security eligibility

What you post on Facebook or Instagram could soon help the federal government determine if you’re eligible for social security benefits.
The Trump Administration’s 2020 Budget is asking for money to hire more Social Security Administration investigators to dig through disability applicants social media accounts.
The move would be made to weed out potential fraud.
Attorney Adrian DeGori sees potential pitfalls with the new plan.
“People aren’t posting the bad days, the days when they’re sick in bed,” said DeGori, who works as a disability attorney with Robert Peirce and Associates.
But others believe it’s fair for the government to look at public posts.
The debate over what’s fair game with disability benefits and why the proposal may not go into place on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sunoco stops fuel deliveries to gas station over controversial billboard
- New rules: Disney parks will soon be smoke-free, and that's not all
- Father of suspect in New Ken officer's shooting death charged with witness intimidation
- VIDEO: Fingerprints required for job application leads to arrest in 1998 murder case
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}